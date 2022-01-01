Go
Toast

Greek Xpress

Come in and enjoy!

264 West 40th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

L13 Aegean Salad with Salmon$15.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
L3 Gyro Pita$13.95
Gyro Pita with French Fries
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$12.25
Greek or Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken or Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
L1 Salad with Grilled Chicken$13.95
Salad with Grilled Chicken, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
L4 Chicken or Pork Pita$13.95
Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Pita with French Fries
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
L14 Gr Chicken Breasts w/ Gr Vegetables$17.95
Grilled Chicken Breasts with Grilled Vegetables, Toasted Regular Pita and Tzatziki
See full menu

Location

264 West 40th Street

New York City NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Westville

No reviews yet

Casual American Food

Sesamo

No reviews yet

At Sesamo, we focus on a complete experience, Italy meats Asia, to bring you the best of both worlds.

Friedman's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Supreme

No reviews yet

Pinche Bueno tacos, quesadillas and burritos in Hell’s Kitchen. Ingredients make the meal, that’s why we work hard to whip up the best pinche tacos, cooked to order, just the way you like ‘em. In our humble opinion, life’s too short to limit your taco consumption, so any opportunity to enjoy mass quantities of tacos should always be seized. \t\t\tBuen Provecho!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston