Greek Xpress

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

437 South Oyster Bay Road

Popular Items

L1 Salad with Grilled Chicken$13.95
Salad with Grilled Chicken, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Large Greek Salad$14.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 1 pita bread (does not include any sauce. Must order separately if desired)
Grilled Chicken Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Regular Pita$1.00
Grilled Chicken Platter$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Plainview NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Morrison's

Chef Harry Poole of The Food Network's Great Food Truck Race: Alaska brings you an all occasions menu featuring updated tavern food and everyday comfort food. Cheers!

Sawasdee Thai Elevated

Exotic Flavors Quality Ingredients - Sawasdee Not Your Neighborhood Thai

399 S Oyster Bay Road

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

Come in and enjoy!

