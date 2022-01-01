Go
Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria

• When taste matters. Since 1969 •

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

59 Indiana Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (290 reviews)

Popular Items

HOUSE$3.30
CHOPPED ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS
FULL CINNAMON KNOTZ$4.75
EIGHT KNOTZ COVERED IN BUTTER, CINNAMON AND SUGAR
16" PIZZA$15.95
DESIGN YOUR OWN PIZZA TO BE PREPARED AND COOKED BY UNCLE MENNY. ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS: ALL PIZZAS START WITH OUR CLASSIC RED SAUCE AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE. PLEASE PUT ITEMS YOU WOULD LIKE ON THE WHOLE PIZZA FIRST. THEN SEPARATE 1/2 ITEMS BY 1st HALF AND 2nd HALF AS APPLICABLE. DUPLICATE OR MORE ORDERED ITEMS WILL RESULT IN AN EXTRA CHARGE AS WELL AS EXTRA TOPPINGS APPLIED.
12" PIZZA$10.85
DESIGN YOUR OWN PIZZA TO BE PREPARED AND COOKED BY UNCLE MENNY. ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS: ALL PIZZAS START WITH OUR CLASSIC RED SAUCE AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE. PLEASE PUT ITEMS YOU WOULD LIKE ON THE WHOLE PIZZA FIRST. THEN SEPARATE 1/2 ITEMS BY 1st HALF AND 2nd HALF AS APPLICABLE. DUPLICATE OR MORE ORDERED ITEMS WILL RESULT IN AN EXTRA CHARGE AS WELL AS EXTRA TOPPINGS APPLIED.
6" ITALIAN BEEF$6.00
ITALIAN BEEF, AUJUS ON SANDWICH, GREEN PEPPERS AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE ON FRENCH BREAD
16" HOUSE SPECIAL$23.70
REGULAR CRUST PIZZA, CLASSIC RED SAUCE TOPPED WITH SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE
FULL GARLIC KNOTZ$4.75
EIGHT KNOTZ COVERED IN BUTTER, GARLIC SALT AND PARMESAN
10" PIZZA$8.30
DESIGN YOUR OWN PIZZA TO BE PREPARED AND COOKED BY UNCLE MENNY. ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS: ALL PIZZAS START WITH OUR CLASSIC RED SAUCE AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE. PLEASE PUT ITEMS YOU WOULD LIKE ON THE WHOLE PIZZA FIRST. THEN SEPARATE 1/2 ITEMS BY 1st HALF AND 2nd HALF AS APPLICABLE. DUPLICATE OR MORE ORDERED ITEMS WILL RESULT IN AN EXTRA CHARGE AS WELL AS EXTRA TOPPINGS APPLIED.
HALF GARLIC KNOTZ$3.00
FOUR KNOTZ COVERED IN BUTTER, GARLIC SALT AND PARMESAN
GREEK$4.75
CHOPPED ROMAINE LETTUCE, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI PEPPER, ROMA TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE VINAIGRETTE (ANCHOVIES ADDED UPON REQUEST)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

59 Indiana Ave

Valparaiso IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
