Located in the heart of historic downtown Greeley, The Greeley Chophouse offers fine dining in Northern Colorado. It is the perfect place to enjoy a great steak or fresh seafood, entertain business associates, or get away for a romantic date night. We also have a private room that is ideal for parties, meetings, and special events. No matter the occasion, an evening out at the Chophouse is a memorable experience you will want to return to again and again.
​We serve the finest locally-sourced meats and freshest seafoods paired with a perfectly balanced assortment of wines. Our goal at Greeley Chophouse is to exceed your expectations and to welcome you back often.
We look forward to your next visit--we always offer something new and delicious to delight you.

804 8th St

804 8th St

Greeley CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
