Greeley sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Greeley
More about Bravos Philly's and Pizza
Bravos Philly's and Pizza
1635 8th Ave, Greeley
|Popular items
|Greek Gyro Pita
|$9.99
|Traditional Gyro Pita
|$8.99
|Classic Philly
|$11.99
More about Sexy Sammies
Sexy Sammies
4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley
|Popular items
|Sexy Sam
|$7.00
Crispy hand breaded tenders with kale slaw, jalapeño, pickled onion, and sexy sauce on griddled Texas toast.
|Lux Sam
|$6.50
Crispy hand breaded tenders with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickles on griddled Texas toast.
|Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade
|$3.00
Your choice of drink.
More about Taste of Philly
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
829 16th St, Greeley
|Popular items
|12" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2622 11th Avenue, Greeley
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch