Greeley sandwich spots you'll love

Bravos Philly's and Pizza image

 

Bravos Philly's and Pizza

1635 8th Ave, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Gyro Pita$9.99
Traditional Gyro Pita$8.99
Classic Philly$11.99
More about Bravos Philly's and Pizza
Sexy Sammies image

 

Sexy Sammies

4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sexy Sam$7.00
Crispy hand breaded tenders with kale slaw, jalapeño, pickled onion, and sexy sauce on griddled Texas toast.
Lux Sam$6.50
Crispy hand breaded tenders with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickles on griddled Texas toast.
Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade$3.00
Your choice of drink.
More about Sexy Sammies
Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

829 16th St, Greeley

Avg 4.4 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2622 11th Avenue, Greeley

Avg 4.5 (7125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Fat Shack

