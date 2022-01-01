Chicken salad in Greeley
Georgia Boys BBQ
2473 W 28th St., Greeley
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Smoked chopped chicken piled high on romaine, served with shredded carrot, fresh pico de gallo, avocado mash, cheddar-jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and Roasted Poblano Ranch.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Fried chicken tenders on chopped romaine served with diced tomato, pickled red onions, shredded carrots, red bell peppers, cheddar-jack cheese, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with choice of dressing. To kick it up a notch, have your chicken tossed in any of our house made wing sauces.