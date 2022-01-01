Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve chicken salad

Georgia Boys BBQ image

 

Georgia Boys BBQ

2473 W 28th St., Greeley

Southwest Chicken Salad$14.50
Smoked chopped chicken piled high on romaine, served with shredded carrot, fresh pico de gallo, avocado mash, cheddar-jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and Roasted Poblano Ranch.
Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
Fried chicken tenders on chopped romaine served with diced tomato, pickled red onions, shredded carrots, red bell peppers, cheddar-jack cheese, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with choice of dressing. To kick it up a notch, have your chicken tossed in any of our house made wing sauces.
Lucky Fins

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

Baja Chicken Salad$15.00
48-hour Nashville or grilled chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar jack, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, fried corn tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing
