Chicken sandwiches in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen

2118 35th Ave, Greeley

Avg 4.7 (368 reviews)
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.57
Potato bun, tomato, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, pepper jack cheese, honey-mustard
More about Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen
Georgia Boys BBQ

2473 W 28th St., Greeley

No reviews yet
Hot 'Lanta Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House breaded and fried chicken breast, choice of style, pickle & ash aioli on a brioche bun.
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
Lucky Fins

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

No reviews yet
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
More about Lucky Fins

