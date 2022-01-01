Chicken sandwiches in Greeley
Greeley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen
2118 35th Ave, Greeley
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.57
Potato bun, tomato, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, pepper jack cheese, honey-mustard
Georgia Boys BBQ
2473 W 28th St., Greeley
|Hot 'Lanta Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
House breaded and fried chicken breast, choice of style, pickle & ash aioli on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.