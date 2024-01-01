Chile relleno in Greeley
Greeley restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about La Mariposa - Greeley
La Mariposa - Greeley
3055 65th ave, Greeley
|Single - Chile Relleno
|$3.99
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$14.24
Chile relleno with beans and rice smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
More about La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street
La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street
901 16th Street, Greeley
|Chile Relleno A La Cart
|$4.00
stuffed chile relleno smothered with hot ot mild
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$6.30
chile relleno, beans and rice and (hot or mild) sauce comes with our home-made tortillas!
|Chile Relleno
|$12.00
2 chile rellenos smothered with beans and rice