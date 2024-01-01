Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Mariposa - Greeley

3055 65th ave, Greeley

Single - Chile Relleno$3.99
Chile Relleno Burrito$14.24
Chile relleno with beans and rice smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street

901 16th Street, Greeley

Chile Relleno A La Cart$4.00
stuffed chile relleno smothered with hot ot mild
Chile Relleno Burrito$6.30
chile relleno, beans and rice and (hot or mild) sauce comes with our home-made tortillas!
Chile Relleno$12.00
2 chile rellenos smothered with beans and rice
