Chimichangas in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve chimichangas

La Mariposa - Greeley

3055 65th ave, Greeley

No reviews yet
Chimichanga Plate (Lunch)$12.25
Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas, or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, and lettuce. Served with rice and beans
Single - Chimichanga$5.00
Chimichangas$16.24
Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street

901 16th Street, Greeley

No reviews yet
#1 Chimichanga$9.50
deep fried chimichanga with choice of chicken or shredded beef and sides of rice and beans
