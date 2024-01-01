Chimichangas in Greeley
La Mariposa - Greeley
La Mariposa - Greeley
3055 65th ave, Greeley
|Chimichanga Plate (Lunch)
|$12.25
Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas, or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, and lettuce. Served with rice and beans
|Single - Chimichanga
|$5.00
|Chimichangas
|$16.24
Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans