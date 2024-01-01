Enchiladas in Greeley
Greeley restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Mariposa - Greeley
La Mariposa - Greeley
3055 65th ave, Greeley
|Single Enchilada
|$3.99
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$15.24
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, smothered in tomatillo sauce topped with Mexican cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. 15.24
|Enchiladas (Lunch)
|$12.25
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of chicken, barbacoa, ground beef, or cheese and onion, smothered in enchilada sauce. Served with rice, and beans
More about La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street
La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street
901 16th Street, Greeley
|Enchiladas
|$11.75
3 enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, or ground beef with green or red sauce and sides of rice and beans
|Enchilada A La Cart
|$2.99
single enchilada with red or green sauce , choice of ground beef, or chicken