Enchiladas in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Mariposa - Greeley

3055 65th ave, Greeley

Single Enchilada$3.99
Enchiladas Suizas$15.24
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, smothered in tomatillo sauce topped with Mexican cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. 15.24
Enchiladas (Lunch)$12.25
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of chicken, barbacoa, ground beef, or cheese and onion, smothered in enchilada sauce. Served with rice, and beans
La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street

901 16th Street, Greeley

Enchiladas$11.75
3 enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, or ground beef with green or red sauce and sides of rice and beans
Enchilada A La Cart$2.99
single enchilada with red or green sauce , choice of ground beef, or chicken
