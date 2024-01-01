Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve fajitas

La Mariposa - Greeley

3055 65th ave, Greeley

Chicken Fajitas$18.24
Ranchero Fajitas$19.99
Steak, bacon, jalapeño chorizo, potatoes, and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, baja sauce, pico de gallo, and warm tortillas
Carnitas Fajitas$19.24
Slow-braised pork and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and warm tortillas
La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street

901 16th Street, Greeley

Fajita Nachos$11.95
chips, beans, cheese with choice of chicken or steak fajita mix, topped in sour cream
Super Fajitas$16.95
steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita mix with sides of rice and beans
