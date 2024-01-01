Fajitas in Greeley
Greeley restaurants that serve fajitas
More about La Mariposa - Greeley
La Mariposa - Greeley
3055 65th ave, Greeley
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.24
|Ranchero Fajitas
|$19.99
Steak, bacon, jalapeño chorizo, potatoes, and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, baja sauce, pico de gallo, and warm tortillas
|Carnitas Fajitas
|$19.24
Slow-braised pork and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and warm tortillas