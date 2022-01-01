Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Greeley

Go
Greeley restaurants
Toast

Greeley restaurants that serve fish and chips

Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

829 16th St, Greeley

Avg 4.4 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish N' Chip RG$8.99
Fish N' Chip LG$11.99
More about Taste of Philly
Item pic

 

Lucky Fins

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips - Salmon$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Fish and Chips - Cod$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
More about Lucky Fins

Browse other tasty dishes in Greeley

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Carne Asada

Salmon

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Pies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Greeley to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston