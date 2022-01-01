Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Greeley

Go
Greeley restaurants
Toast

Greeley restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Sexy Sammies

4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sammies' Fried Pickles$8.00
Sammies' golden-fried hand-breaded dill pickle slices served with Sexy Sauce, Ranch, or Habanero Ranch
More about Sexy Sammies
Georgia Boys BBQ image

 

Georgia Boys BBQ

2473 W 28th St., Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Fries$8.00
More about Georgia Boys BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Greeley

Barbacoas

Chicken Teriyaki

Nachos

Burritos

Carne Asada

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Greeley to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston