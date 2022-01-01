Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Greeley
/
Greeley
/
Fried Pickles
Greeley restaurants that serve fried pickles
Sexy Sammies
4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley
No reviews yet
Sammies' Fried Pickles
$8.00
Sammies' golden-fried hand-breaded dill pickle slices served with Sexy Sauce, Ranch, or Habanero Ranch
More about Sexy Sammies
Georgia Boys BBQ
2473 W 28th St., Greeley
No reviews yet
Pickle Fries
$8.00
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
