Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fritters in
Greeley
/
Greeley
/
Fritters
Greeley restaurants that serve fritters
Georgia Boys BBQ
2473 W 28th St., Greeley
No reviews yet
Corn Fritters
$4.00
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
806 9th Street, Greeley
Avg 4.5
(854 reviews)
Elotes Fritters
$8.50
Spicy corn fritters tossed with cotija cheese and served with adobo aioli.
More about Luna's Tacos & Tequila
Browse other tasty dishes in Greeley
Pudding
Pies
Nachos
Key Lime Pies
Salmon
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
More near Greeley to explore
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Longmont
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Laramie
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston