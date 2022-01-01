Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve fritters

Georgia Boys BBQ image

 

Georgia Boys BBQ

2473 W 28th St., Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Fritters$4.00
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
Luna's Tacos & Tequila image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Luna's Tacos & Tequila

806 9th Street, Greeley

Avg 4.5 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elotes Fritters$8.50
Spicy corn fritters tossed with cotija cheese and served with adobo aioli.
More about Luna's Tacos & Tequila

