Pies in Greeley
Greeley restaurants that serve pies
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
Georgia Boys BBQ
2473 W 28th St., Greeley
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.00
Tart key lime custard with a graham crumble topped with whipped cream served in a rocks glass.
More about WeldWerks Brewing Company
WeldWerks Brewing Company
508 8th Avenue, Greeley
|Cherry Pie (Cans)
SOUR ALE (4.8% ABV)
Brewed with Cherries, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Graham Cracker & Natural + artificial flavors.
|Grandma J’s Strawberry Rhubarb Pie (Cans)
BERLIN-STYLE SOUR ALE (4.6% ABV)
Brewed with Strawberry, Rhubarb, Milk Sugar, Vanilla, Graham Cracker & with natural flavors added.