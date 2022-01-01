Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve pies

Georgia Boys BBQ image

 

Georgia Boys BBQ

2473 W 28th St., Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$4.00
Tart key lime custard with a graham crumble topped with whipped cream served in a rocks glass.
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
Item pic

 

WeldWerks Brewing Company

508 8th Avenue, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cherry Pie (Cans)
SOUR ALE (4.8% ABV)
Brewed with Cherries, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Graham Cracker & Natural + artificial flavors.
Grandma J’s Strawberry Rhubarb Pie (Cans)
BERLIN-STYLE SOUR ALE (4.6% ABV)
Brewed with Strawberry, Rhubarb, Milk Sugar, Vanilla, Graham Cracker & with natural flavors added.
More about WeldWerks Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Lucky Fins

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
(GF) Key Lime juice and zest, Condensed Milk, Sugar, GF Graham crust
More about Lucky Fins

