Salmon in Greeley
Greeley restaurants that serve salmon
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen
2118 35th Ave, Greeley
|Grilled Salmon 7 oz.
|$24.97
Lucky Fins
4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley
|Fish and Chips - Salmon
|$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
|Honey-Chipotle Salmon
|$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
|Slammin Salmon
|$16.00
salmon filet, spicy aioli, jicama, toasted garlic, marinated and torched salmon hood, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, key lime aioli