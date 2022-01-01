Salmon in Greeley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen

2118 35th Ave, Greeley

Avg 4.7 (368 reviews)
Grilled Salmon 7 oz.$24.97
Lucky Fins

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

No reviews yet
Fish and Chips - Salmon$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Honey-Chipotle Salmon$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
Slammin Salmon$16.00
salmon filet, spicy aioli, jicama, toasted garlic, marinated and torched salmon hood, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, key lime aioli
