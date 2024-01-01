Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve steak burritos

La Mariposa - Greeley

3055 65th ave, Greeley

No reviews yet
20" Steak Burrito$27.99
La Fiesta Express - 901 16th Street

901 16th Street, Greeley

No reviews yet
Steak Breakfast Burrito$6.25
grilled steak, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Steak & Potato Burrito$6.25
steak cooked with jalapeno, tomato, onion and potato
