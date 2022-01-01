Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Greeley

Go
Greeley restaurants
Toast

Greeley restaurants that serve sundaes

Georgia Boys BBQ image

 

Georgia Boys BBQ - Greeley

2473 W 28th St., Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$7.50
More about Georgia Boys BBQ - Greeley
Luna's Tacos & Tequila image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Luna's Tacos & Tequila

806 9th Street, Greeley

Avg 4.5 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Churro Sundae SPECIALTY$7.00
A crispy churro donut dusted with cinnamon and sugar and topped with our Specialty ice cream, (ask your server for details). Drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Churro Sundae VANILLA$7.00
A crispy churro donut dusted with cinnamon and sugar and topped with vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
More about Luna's Tacos & Tequila

Browse other tasty dishes in Greeley

Milkshakes

Pies

French Fries

Cobb Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Greeley to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston