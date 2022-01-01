Sundaes in Greeley
Greeley restaurants that serve sundaes
Georgia Boys BBQ - Greeley
2473 W 28th St., Greeley
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.50
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
806 9th Street, Greeley
|Churro Sundae SPECIALTY
|$7.00
A crispy churro donut dusted with cinnamon and sugar and topped with our Specialty ice cream, (ask your server for details). Drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
|Churro Sundae VANILLA
|$7.00
A crispy churro donut dusted with cinnamon and sugar and topped with vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.