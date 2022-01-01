Tacos in Greeley
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
806 9th Street, Greeley
|XL Taco Pack
|$60.00
Your choice of three proteins. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds 10-12 people.
|Street Taco Platter
|$25.00
10 Street Tacos with your choice of 2 proteins. Served on local corn tortillas with onions and cillantro.
|Single Taco Pack
|$11.00
Your choice of one protein. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds one person.