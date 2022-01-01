Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve tacos

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Luna's Tacos & Tequila

806 9th Street, Greeley

Avg 4.5 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
XL Taco Pack$60.00
Your choice of three proteins. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds 10-12 people.
Street Taco Platter$25.00
10 Street Tacos with your choice of 2 proteins. Served on local corn tortillas with onions and cillantro.
Single Taco Pack$11.00
Your choice of one protein. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds one person.
More about Luna's Tacos & Tequila
Lucky Fins

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Tacos$13.00
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Mango Shrimp Tacos$15.00
tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli
More about Lucky Fins

