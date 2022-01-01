Tossed salad in Greeley
Greeley restaurants that serve tossed salad
Sexy Sammies
4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley
|Habanero Ranch Tossed Salad
|$4.00
Our House Side Salad Tossed in Habanero Garlic Ranch Dressing
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
829 16th St, Greeley
|Tossed Salad SM
|$5.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
|Tossed Salad LG
|$7.99
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.