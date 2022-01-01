Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Greeley

Go
Greeley restaurants
Toast

Greeley restaurants that serve tossed salad

Item pic

 

Sexy Sammies

4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Habanero Ranch Tossed Salad$4.00
Our House Side Salad Tossed in Habanero Garlic Ranch Dressing
More about Sexy Sammies
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

829 16th St, Greeley

Avg 4.4 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Salad SM$5.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Tossed Salad LG$7.99
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
More about Taste of Philly

Browse other tasty dishes in Greeley

French Fries

Nachos

Cheesecake

Carne Asada

Pudding

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Greeley to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (860 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (337 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston