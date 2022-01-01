Go
Toast

Green Bar & Kitchen

Green Bar & Kitchen embodies the concept of vibrant, plant-based, wholesome eating. Our menu features items including: whole grains, nuts, seeds, veggies, soups, fruits, fresh juices, superfood salads and smoothies, and bakery items ( with many gluten free options too). All menu items are vegan and absolutely delicious! Green Bar & Kitchen is where healthy eating coexists with great taste.

1075 SE 17 St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baja Bowl$10.25
Cilantro Rice, Corn Succotash, Black Beans, Red Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli + Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, + Corn Tortilla Strips
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Coconut Burger$13.50
vegetable protein patty breaded in toasted coconut panko, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle, mayo, mango salsa, sprouts.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Soy Chicken Pieces, Romaine, Tomato, Nut+Seed Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
GBK Deluxe Burger$9.99
roasted vegetable patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, chipotle mayo, sprouts.
Loaded Fries$7.99
Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti
Regular Fries$4.99
hand cut fries
BBQ Bacon Cheeze Burger$14.99
Impossible or Beyond Patty, Tempeh Bacon, American Cheese, Onion Straws, BBQ Suace + Jalapeno Ranch
Chick'n Nuggets$6.50
Roasted Veggie Wrap$10.25
Zucchini, Squash, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Eggplant, Green Leaf, Santa Fe Dressing, Hummus + Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
See full menu

Location

1075 SE 17 St

Ft. Lauderdale FL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Laspadas (17th Street)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lunchroom Sandwiches - Cordova

No reviews yet

additional information can be added here

Press & Grind Cafe

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting our local family owned business

Quarterdeck – Dania Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston