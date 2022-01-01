Go
Green Bay Distillery

Dine In, take out and Curb side pick up available!

835 Mike McCarthy Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS$10.99
Bacon Jam Burger$12.99
Bourbon bacon jam, roasted pepper trio & smoked cheddar on a pretzel bun
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$12.99
Sweet & spicy bacon, creamy peanut butter & gochujang aioli on a pretzel bun
PRETZEL CURDS$9.99
Whiskey Bacon Bbq Burger$11.99
Bacon, cheddar, pepper jack, flash fried onions & whiskey bacon bbq sauce on an artisan bun
Cheese Curd Burger$11.99
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds & pub sauce on a pretzel bun
WHITE CHEDDAR CURDS$9.99
Kids Mac & Cheese Wedges$6.99
Choice of Side: Fries | Applesauce | Carrots | Garden Salad | Mixed Fruit Cup | Steamed Broccoli
Choice of drink: Milk | Apple Juice | Soda | Chocolate Milk
Kids Cheese Burger$6.99
Choice of Side: Fries | Applesauce | Carrots | Garden Salad | Mixed Fruit Cup | Steamed Broccoli
Choice of drink: Milk | Apple Juice | Soda | Chocolate Milk
Location

835 Mike McCarthy Way

Ashwaubenon WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Stadium View

We pride ourselves on FANTASTIC SERVICE! Open since 1992!
Centrally located in the heart of the entertainment district, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille has the closest parking to Lambeau Field for all Packer games as well as any Resch Center, Brown County Arena and Shopko Hall event. While visiting Stadium View, you are just footsteps away from historical attractions including Lambeau Field, Packer Hall of Fame, The Don Hudson Center and the Walk of Legends.
Stadium View is also known for specializing in first class receptions and events of all sizes. Whether you are planning a wedding, corporate meeting, trade show or a holiday party, our event planners will assist you to ensure all your needs are met for a successful event.
If you plan to stay a few days please note Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille is within walking distance of 4 major hotels: The Hilton Garden Inn, Spring Hill Suites, Best Western Midway Motel and the Quality Inn.

The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way

Come in and enjoy!

Anduzzi's Sports Club

Your premier stadium sports club in the shadows of Lambeau Field and around northeastern Wisconsin!

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

