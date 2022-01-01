Green Bay American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Green Bay
Republic Chophouse
218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY
|Popular items
|GOUDA MAC
|$11.00
Cavatappi macaroni; smoked Gouda cheese sauce
|RED VELVET
|$12.00
4 layers of red velvet cake, vanilla butter cream frosting and dark chocolate drizzle
|GARLIC MASH
|$9.00
Baby reds whipped with garlic, cream, and sour cream
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Popular items
|Cheese Curd Burger
|$11.99
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds & pub sauce on a pretzel bun
|Pretzel Perch
|$15.99
Pretzel crusted lake perch, tartar, coleslaw, rye bread, red onion & brew city fries
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$12.99
Bourbon bacon jam, roasted pepper trio & smoked cheddar on a pretzel bun
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
|Pretzel Bites & Spotted Cow Beer Cheese Dip
|$11.99
Baked Bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.
|Jameson Whiskey Burger
|$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Popular items
|Cuban Panini *
|$12.99
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & yellow mustard press on French bread
|BONELESS Wings *
|$11.99
1LB of our famous wings served with complimentary french fries & tossed in one of our signature dipping sauces
|Pretzel Sticks (4) *
|$9.99
Crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside. These pretzel sticks are lightly salted and served with our homemade Wisconsin beer cheese, nacho cheese and our signature mustard.
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|Popular items
|GARLIC BREAD STICKS
|$5.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
|CHEESE CURDS
|$9.99
Wisconsin local white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and crispy fried served with a side of ranch
|CAESAR WRAP
|$11.99
Your choice of chicken, chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing carefully wrapped a spinach tortilla.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
|BYO Burger
|$10.99
Flame-grilled burger or chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
|Traditional Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Jameson Whiskey Burger
|$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and bacon with ranch dressing rolled in a garden vegetable wrap.
|Traditional Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.