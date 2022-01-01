Green Bay bars & lounges you'll love

Green Bay restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Green Bay

Anduzzi's Sports Club image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
Pretzel Bites & Spotted Cow Beer Cheese Dip$11.99
Baked Bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.
Jameson Whiskey Burger$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cuban Panini *$12.99
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & yellow mustard press on French bread
BONELESS Wings *$11.99
1LB of our famous wings served with complimentary french fries & tossed in one of our signature dipping sauces
Pretzel Sticks (4) *$9.99
Crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside. These pretzel sticks are lightly salted and served with our homemade Wisconsin beer cheese, nacho cheese and our signature mustard.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Wings$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
BYO Burger$10.99
Flame-grilled burger or chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
Traditional Chicken Wings$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Anduzzi's Sports Club image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jameson Whiskey Burger$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and bacon with ranch dressing rolled in a garden vegetable wrap.
Traditional Chicken Wings$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Player 2 Arcade Bar image

 

Player 2 Arcade Bar

219 North Washington Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese curds$7.00
Terminator 2 🤖$16.00
Onion rings$8.00
