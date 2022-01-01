Green Bay bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Green Bay
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
|Pretzel Bites & Spotted Cow Beer Cheese Dip
|$11.99
Baked Bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.
|Jameson Whiskey Burger
|$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Cuban Panini *
|$12.99
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & yellow mustard press on French bread
|BONELESS Wings *
|$11.99
1LB of our famous wings served with complimentary french fries & tossed in one of our signature dipping sauces
|Pretzel Sticks (4) *
|$9.99
Crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside. These pretzel sticks are lightly salted and served with our homemade Wisconsin beer cheese, nacho cheese and our signature mustard.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
|BYO Burger
|$10.99
Flame-grilled burger or chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
|Traditional Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and bacon with ranch dressing rolled in a garden vegetable wrap.
