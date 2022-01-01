Green Bay Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Green Bay

Mangiare image

 

Mangiare

121 North Adams Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ARANCINI$12.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried risotto balls filled with Italian meats and cheeses, accompanied by alfredo and pesto
GIANT MEATBALL$15.00
A colossal house made meatball in marinara topped with melted mozzarella, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese and basil
BURRATA$16.00
2 gorgeous globes of burrata served with fresh pesto, and prosciutto with olive oil and balsamic
More about Mangiare
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
Cheese Curds$7.99
served w/ranch dressing
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Green Bay

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Chimichangas

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston