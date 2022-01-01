Green Bay Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Green Bay
Mangiare
121 North Adams Street, Green Bay
|Popular items
|ARANCINI
|$12.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried risotto balls filled with Italian meats and cheeses, accompanied by alfredo and pesto
|GIANT MEATBALL
|$15.00
A colossal house made meatball in marinara topped with melted mozzarella, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese and basil
|BURRATA
|$16.00
2 gorgeous globes of burrata served with fresh pesto, and prosciutto with olive oil and balsamic
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
|Bread Sticks
|$3.99
served w/marinara
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.49
served w/marinara