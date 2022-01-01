Green Bay pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Green Bay
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
Popular items
Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese
$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
Pretzel Bites & Spotted Cow Beer Cheese Dip
$11.99
Baked Bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.
Jameson Whiskey Burger
$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Wings
$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
Bread Sticks
$3.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread
$4.49
served w/marinara
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
Popular items
Fried Ravioli
$7.00
Served with marinara.
Cheesy Breadsticks
$8.00
Our traditional stick with cheese. Served with marinara.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
$9.00
Fresh baked bread, garlic parm sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. This is a toasted sub.
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
Popular items
GARLIC BREAD STICKS
$5.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
CHEESE CURDS
$9.99
Wisconsin local white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and crispy fried served with a side of ranch
CAESAR WRAP
$11.99
Your choice of chicken, chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing carefully wrapped a spinach tortilla.
PIZZA
Heartland Pizza Company
2822 Ramada Way, Green Bay
Popular items
Hot Hawaiian Pizza
$19.00
|Caesar Salad
6 Breadsticks
$7.00
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread
$4.49
served w/marinara
Cheese Curds
$7.99
served w/ranch dressing
Bread Sticks
$3.99
served w/marinara