Green Bay pizza restaurants you'll love

Anduzzi's Sports Club image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
Pretzel Bites & Spotted Cow Beer Cheese Dip$11.99
Baked Bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.
Jameson Whiskey Burger$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Ravioli$7.00
Served with marinara.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.00
Our traditional stick with cheese. Served with marinara.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$9.00
Fresh baked bread, garlic parm sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. This is a toasted sub.
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GARLIC BREAD STICKS$5.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
CHEESE CURDS$9.99
Wisconsin local white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and crispy fried served with a side of ranch
CAESAR WRAP$11.99
Your choice of chicken, chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing carefully wrapped a spinach tortilla.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Heartland Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Heartland Pizza Company

2822 Ramada Way, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Hawaiian Pizza$19.00
Caesar Salad
6 Breadsticks$7.00
More about Heartland Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
Cheese Curds$7.99
served w/ranch dressing
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
16" Hand$17.99
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

