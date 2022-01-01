Bacon cheeseburgers in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$12.99
Bourbon bacon jam, roasted pepper trio & smoked cheddar on a pretzel bun
|Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
|$12.99
Sweet & spicy bacon, creamy peanut butter & gochujang aioli on a pretzel bun
|PEANUT BUTTER BACON BURGER
|$13.99
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Peppercorn Bacon Burger
|$12.99
Black peppercorn crusted burger topped with double smoked bacon, house fried pub chips and garlic-chive aioli.
|Peppercorn Bacon Burger
|$12.99
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Bacon Cheeseburger *
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomato and onion NOT INCLUDED
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Peppercorn Bacon Burger
|$12.99
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Peppercorn Bacon Burger
|$12.99
|Peppercorn Bacon Burger
|$12.99
