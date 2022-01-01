Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Jam Burger$12.99
Bourbon bacon jam, roasted pepper trio & smoked cheddar on a pretzel bun
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$12.99
Sweet & spicy bacon, creamy peanut butter & gochujang aioli on a pretzel bun
PEANUT BUTTER BACON BURGER$13.99
More about Green Bay Distillery
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Peppercorn Bacon Burger$12.99
Black peppercorn crusted burger topped with double smoked bacon, house fried pub chips and garlic-chive aioli.
Peppercorn Bacon Burger$12.99
Black peppercorn crusted burger topped with double smoked bacon, house fried pub chips and garlic-chive aioli.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger *$12.99
Lettuce, tomato and onion NOT INCLUDED
More about Stadium View
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Peppercorn Bacon Burger$12.99
Black peppercorn crusted burger topped with double smoked bacon, house fried pub chips and garlic-chive aioli.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppercorn Bacon Burger$12.99
Black peppercorn crusted burger topped with double smoked bacon, house fried pub chips and garlic-chive aioli.
Peppercorn Bacon Burger$12.99
Black peppercorn crusted burger topped with double smoked bacon, house fried pub chips and garlic-chive aioli.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club

