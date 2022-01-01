Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wings image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$9.99
One dozen boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch and celery.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Green Bay Distillery
10 Count Boneless Wings image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10 Count Boneless Wings$10.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
15 Count Boneless Wings$16.49
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$12.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Double Boneless Wings$23.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
Buzz Social image

 

Buzz Social

2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$12.00
Breaded, crispy, and juicy! Tossed in the sauce of your choice
Buzz Social
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BONELESS Wings *$11.99
1LB of our famous wings served with complimentary french fries & tossed in one of our signature dipping sauces
Stadium View
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BONELESS WING BASKET$13.99
BONELESS WINGS$11.99
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$12.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Triple Boneless Wings$35.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Double Boneless Wings$23.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$12.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Double Boneless Wings$23.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Chicken Wings$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
Banner pic

 

Player 2 Arcade Bar

219 North Washington Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet BBQ Boneless Wings$12.00
Plain Boneless Wings$12.00
Player 2 Arcade Bar
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Buffalo Wings$14.00
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
Gallagher's Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
Gallagher's Pizza East

