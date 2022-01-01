Boneless wings in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve boneless wings
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
One dozen boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch and celery.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|10 Count Boneless Wings
|$10.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
|15 Count Boneless Wings
|$16.49
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Boneless Wings
|$12.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Double Boneless Wings
|$23.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Buzz Social
2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Breaded, crispy, and juicy! Tossed in the sauce of your choice
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|BONELESS Wings *
|$11.99
1LB of our famous wings served with complimentary french fries & tossed in one of our signature dipping sauces
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|BONELESS WING BASKET
|$13.99
|BONELESS WINGS
|$11.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Boneless Wings
|$12.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Triple Boneless Wings
|$35.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Double Boneless Wings
|$23.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Boneless Wings
|$12.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Double Boneless Wings
|$23.99
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Player 2 Arcade Bar
219 North Washington Street, Green Bay
|Sweet BBQ Boneless Wings
|$12.00
|Plain Boneless Wings
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese