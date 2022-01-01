Bruschetta in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

Republic Chophouse

218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRUSCHETTA$13.00
Tomato and basil bruschetta on toast points with balsamic reduction
More about Republic Chophouse
Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$14.99
Grilled chicken, fire roasted red pepper bruschetta, mozzarella & pesto sauce
More about Green Bay Distillery
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$9.99
Caprese-style with roasted tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Served on a garlic crostini with balsamic glaze.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich$14.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

