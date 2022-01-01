Bruschetta in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve bruschetta
Republic Chophouse
218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY
|BRUSCHETTA
|$13.00
Tomato and basil bruschetta on toast points with balsamic reduction
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, fire roasted red pepper bruschetta, mozzarella & pesto sauce
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Bruschetta
|$9.99
Caprese-style with roasted tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Served on a garlic crostini with balsamic glaze.