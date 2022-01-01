Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Left Half Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.50
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.00
Traditional red and creamy white sauce, Frank's hot sauce, chicken, blue cheese, onion and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with a swirl of ranch.
Right Half Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.50
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
Our thin crust with house-made buffalo cheese sauce, grilled chicken, sliced red onion, mozzarella and blue cheese, topped with green onion, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

