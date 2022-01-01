Buffalo chicken pizza in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Left Half Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.50
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
Traditional red and creamy white sauce, Frank's hot sauce, chicken, blue cheese, onion and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with a swirl of ranch.
|Right Half Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
Our thin crust with house-made buffalo cheese sauce, grilled chicken, sliced red onion, mozzarella and blue cheese, topped with green onion, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.