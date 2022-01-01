Buffalo wings in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Stadium View
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Cauliflower Buffalo Wings *
|$10.99
Tempura battered cauliflower florets with buffalo sauce & blue cheese crumbles, topped with ranch
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Inferno Buffalo Wings
|$9.99
served w/blue cheese and celery
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Inferno Buffalo Wings
|$9.99
served w/blue cheese and celery