Buffalo wings in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cauliflower Buffalo Wings *$10.99
Tempura battered cauliflower florets with buffalo sauce & blue cheese crumbles, topped with ranch
More about Stadium View
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Inferno Buffalo Wings$9.99
served w/blue cheese and celery
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Buffalo Wings$14.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Inferno Buffalo Wings$9.99
served w/blue cheese and celery
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Inferno Buffalo Wings$9.99
served w/blue cheese and celery
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

