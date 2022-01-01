Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve burritos

Grounded Cafe image

 

Grounded Cafe

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
All of your favorite breakfast ingredients wrapped in a delicious tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with a side of Salsa.
More about Grounded Cafe
Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Faja Burrito$14.00
Chicken breast or steak with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with garnish and side of guacamole
Spinach & Mushrooms Burrito$8.25
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with lettuce inside
Burrito Suizo$11.00
Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef. Melted American Swiss cheese on top.
Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
More about El Sarape West
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tex Mex Burrito$14.99
A garlic herbed tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, black bean and corn relish, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers and your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken. Topped with the house red sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Burrito$12.99
Burrito Mexicano$12.99
Tres Amigos Burrito$14.50
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Super Burrito$12.99
Tres Amigos Burrito$14.50
Bean Burritos$10.99
More about Los Magueyes
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Smothered Burrito$16.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Super Burrito$12.99
Burritos Fundidos$12.99
Burrito de Fajita de Carne$12.99
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Burrito$6.99
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
Bans & Rice Burrito$9.00
Made with lettuce and tomatoes inside
Faja Burrito$14.00
Chicken breast or steak with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with garnish and side of guacamole
More about El Sarape Green Bay

