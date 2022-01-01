Burritos in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve burritos
Grounded Cafe
300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
All of your favorite breakfast ingredients wrapped in a delicious tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with a side of Salsa.
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Faja Burrito
|$14.00
Chicken breast or steak with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with garnish and side of guacamole
|Spinach & Mushrooms Burrito
|$8.25
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with lettuce inside
|Burrito Suizo
|$11.00
Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef. Melted American Swiss cheese on top.
Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Tex Mex Burrito
|$14.99
A garlic herbed tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, black bean and corn relish, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers and your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken. Topped with the house red sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Super Burrito
|$12.99
|Burrito Mexicano
|$12.99
|Tres Amigos Burrito
|$14.50
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Super Burrito
|$12.99
|Tres Amigos Burrito
|$14.50
|Bean Burritos
|$10.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Smothered Burrito
|$16.00
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Super Burrito
|$12.99
|Burritos Fundidos
|$12.99
|Burrito de Fajita de Carne
|$12.99
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Kids Burrito
|$6.99
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
|Bans & Rice Burrito
|$9.00
Made with lettuce and tomatoes inside
|Faja Burrito
|$14.00
Chicken breast or steak with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with garnish and side of guacamole