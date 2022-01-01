Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve cake

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
Item pic

 

Republic Chophouse

218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$12.00
4 layers of carrot cake made with carrots, coconut, and pineapple, vanilla-cream cheese frosting
MOCHA CAKE$12.00
4 layers of chocolate cake spiked with a hint of coffee, chocolate butter cream frosting and drizzles of white and dark chocolate ganache
More about Republic Chophouse
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$7.99
Fried strips of sweet dough topped with powdered sugar. Served with cherry, chocolate or Nutella dipping sauce.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Banner pic

 

888 Cheese & Co.

1582 Lineville Road, Suamico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turtle Cheese Cake$8.00
Fudge core cheese cake drizzled with chocolate and caramel topped with pecans
More about 888 Cheese & Co.
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GLUTEN-FREE CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.99
Moist chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse topped with chocolate ganache.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub

