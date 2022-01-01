Cake in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
2929 Allied St, Green Bay
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.99
Republic Chophouse
218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY
|CARROT CAKE
|$12.00
4 layers of carrot cake made with carrots, coconut, and pineapple, vanilla-cream cheese frosting
|MOCHA CAKE
|$12.00
4 layers of chocolate cake spiked with a hint of coffee, chocolate butter cream frosting and drizzles of white and dark chocolate ganache
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$7.99
Fried strips of sweet dough topped with powdered sugar. Served with cherry, chocolate or Nutella dipping sauce.
888 Cheese & Co.
1582 Lineville Road, Suamico
|Turtle Cheese Cake
|$8.00
Fudge core cheese cake drizzled with chocolate and caramel topped with pecans