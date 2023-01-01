Caprese paninis in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve caprese paninis
Bona Fide Juicery - Howard
430 Cardinal Lane #D, Howard
|Caprese Panini
|$10.75
Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sourdough Bread
Grounded Cafe - Downtown Green Bay
300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY
|Salami Caprese Grilled Panini
|$8.00
Salami, pesto, balsamic glaze, red onion, roasted tomato & mozzarella on grilled Italian bread. Served with a pickle & your choice of tangy slaw, kettle chips or veggies & dip.