Caprese paninis in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve caprese paninis

Bona Fide Juicery - Howard

430 Cardinal Lane #D, Howard

Takeout
Caprese Panini$10.75
Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sourdough Bread
Grounded Cafe - Downtown Green Bay

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salami Caprese Grilled Panini$8.00
Salami, pesto, balsamic glaze, red onion, roasted tomato & mozzarella on grilled Italian bread. Served with a pickle & your choice of tangy slaw, kettle chips or veggies & dip.
