Carne asada in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve carne asada

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$24.00
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste; with a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada a la Tampiqueña$25.00
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste. Served with a cheese enchilada and a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about El Sarape West
Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$14.99
Tacos de Carne Asada$13.99
Burrito de Carne Asada$12.50
More about Los Magueyes
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla de Carne Asada$13.99
Carne Asada$14.99
Burrito de Carne Asada$12.50
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla de Carne Asada$13.99
Carne Asada$14.99
Tacos de Carne Asada$13.99
More about Los Magueyes
El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$24.00
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste; with a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada a la Tampiqueña$25.00
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste. Served with a cheese enchilada and a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about El Sarape Green Bay

