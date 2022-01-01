Carne asada in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve carne asada
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Carne Asada
|$24.00
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste; with a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Carne Asada a la Tampiqueña
|$25.00
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste. Served with a cheese enchilada and a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$13.99
|Burrito de Carne Asada
|$12.50
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Quesadilla de Carne Asada
|$13.99
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
|Burrito de Carne Asada
|$12.50
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Quesadilla de Carne Asada
|$13.99
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$13.99
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Carne Asada
|$24.00
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste; with a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Carne Asada a la Tampiqueña
|$25.00
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste. Served with a cheese enchilada and a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.