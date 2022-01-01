Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chalupas in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve chalupas

Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Chalupas$7.50
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Chalupa and Enchilada Combo$10.99
More about Los Magueyes

