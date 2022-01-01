Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chalupas in
Green Bay
/
Green Bay
/
Chalupas
Green Bay restaurants that serve chalupas
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
No reviews yet
2 Chalupas
$7.50
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
Avg 4.4
(610 reviews)
Chalupa and Enchilada Combo
$10.99
More about Los Magueyes
Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Shrimp Basket
Cheeseburgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Carne Asada Burritos
Garlic Bread
Paninis
More near Green Bay to explore
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston