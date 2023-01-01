Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken burritos in
Green Bay
/
Green Bay
/
Chicken Burritos
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Los Magueyes - Allouez
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
No reviews yet
Chicken Burrito
More about Los Magueyes - Allouez
Los Magueyes - Ashwaubenon
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
Avg 4.4
(610 reviews)
Chicken Burrito
More about Los Magueyes - Ashwaubenon
