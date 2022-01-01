Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.99
Your choice of chicken, chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing carefully wrapped a spinach tortilla.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Restaurant banner

 

D2 SPORTS PUB - AIRPORT - 2571 Packerland Dr

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine & shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing rolled in a vegetable tortilla.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
More about D2 SPORTS PUB - AIRPORT - 2571 Packerland Dr

