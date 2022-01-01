Chicken caesar wraps in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.99
Your choice of chicken, chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing carefully wrapped a spinach tortilla.
D2 SPORTS PUB - AIRPORT - 2571 Packerland Dr
2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine & shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing rolled in a vegetable tortilla.
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$12.00