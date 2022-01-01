Chicken pizza in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, fire roasted red pepper bruschetta, mozzarella & pesto sauce
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Thai Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
Thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with carrot, cilantro and green onion.
|Pesto Bacon (or Chicken) Pizza
|$21.00
Pesto, chicken or bacon, onion and mozzarella cheese blend.
|Left Half Thai Chicken Pizza
|$11.50
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
Our thin crust with house-made buffalo cheese sauce, grilled chicken, sliced red onion, mozzarella and blue cheese, topped with green onion, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.