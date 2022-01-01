Chicken pizza in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$14.99
Grilled chicken, fire roasted red pepper bruschetta, mozzarella & pesto sauce
More about Green Bay Distillery
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Pizza$21.00
Thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with carrot, cilantro and green onion.
Pesto Bacon (or Chicken) Pizza$21.00
Pesto, chicken or bacon, onion and mozzarella cheese blend.
Left Half Thai Chicken Pizza$11.50
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
Our thin crust with house-made buffalo cheese sauce, grilled chicken, sliced red onion, mozzarella and blue cheese, topped with green onion, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

