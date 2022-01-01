Chicken salad in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken salad
Grounded Cafe
300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.50
Romaine, Spinach, bell peppers and tomatoes with chicken breast, parmesan and croutons.
|Henrietta Chicken Salad
|$6.50
Chicken salad (mayo, Dijon, craisins, basil, and green onions), lettuce, spinach and shredded Parmesan.
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce, onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|California Chicken Caprese Salad
|$14.99
Fresh spinach and spring greens topped with fried tomatoes and balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh basil. Accompanied by a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken breast strips for $2.49.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.49
House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$14.99
A flame-grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with avocado, corn, black beans, red pepper, grape tomatoes, cucumber, pepper jack cheese and served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Chicken Ceaser Salad
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Wheat sandwich bread, house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
|Sante Fe Chicken Salad
|$13.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce, onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Chicken Ceaser Salad
D2 Sports Pub Airport
2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00