Chicken salad in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Grounded Cafe

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine, Spinach, bell peppers and tomatoes with chicken breast, parmesan and croutons.
Henrietta Chicken Salad$6.50
Chicken salad (mayo, Dijon, craisins, basil, and green onions), lettuce, spinach and shredded Parmesan.
Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.50
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce, onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Chicken Caprese Salad$14.99
Fresh spinach and spring greens topped with fried tomatoes and balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh basil. Accompanied by a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken breast strips for $2.49.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.49
House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.99
A flame-grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with avocado, corn, black beans, red pepper, grape tomatoes, cucumber, pepper jack cheese and served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.99
A flame-grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with avocado, corn, black beans, red pepper, grape tomatoes, cucumber, pepper jack cheese and served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Ceaser Salad
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Wheat sandwich bread, house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato.
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.99
A flame-grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with avocado, corn, black beans, red pepper, grape tomatoes, cucumber, pepper jack cheese and served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.99
A flame-grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with avocado, corn, black beans, red pepper, grape tomatoes, cucumber, pepper jack cheese and served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Sante Fe Chicken Salad$13.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.50
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce, onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ceaser Salad
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ceaser Salad
