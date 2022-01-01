Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of sweet or spicy on an artisan bun.
Sweet: sweet hickory bbq, cheddar cheese & flash fried onions
Spicy: buffalo sauce, & marble bleu cheese
More about Green Bay Distillery
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sandwich *$12.99
Crispy or Grilled chicken - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch
More about Stadium View
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Italian Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Wheat sandwich bread, house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato.
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Banner pic

 

Player 2 Arcade Bar

219 North Washington Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Player 2 Arcade Bar
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich$14.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Italian Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$9.49
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAZY CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$11.00
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Italian Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

