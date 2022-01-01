Chicken sandwiches in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Green Bay Distillery
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Your choice of sweet or spicy on an artisan bun.
Sweet: sweet hickory bbq, cheddar cheese & flash fried onions
Spicy: buffalo sauce, & marble bleu cheese
More about Stadium View
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sandwich *
|$12.99
Crispy or Grilled chicken - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
|Italian Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Wheat sandwich bread, house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato.
More about Player 2 Arcade Bar
Player 2 Arcade Bar
219 North Washington Street, Green Bay
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
|Italian Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport
D2 Sports Pub Airport
2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|CRAZY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
|CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
|$11.00
|CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00