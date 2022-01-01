Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strip Basket$8.99
Kids Chicken Strip$4.99
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
Chicken Tenders image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.99
4 Crispy chicken tenders, brew city fries or tots & sweet hickory bbq.
More about Green Bay Distillery
Chicken Tender Basket image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Celiac Friendly Chicken Tenders$11.98
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers Kids$5.25
More about Los Magueyes
Banner pic

 

888 Cheese & Co.

1582 Lineville Road, Suamico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
3 breaded and fried chicken tenders. Served with BBQ, Ranch, or plain. Side of ranch pub chips and organic juice box.
More about 888 Cheese & Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.99
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French Fries or fruit cup.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Buzz Social image

 

Buzz Social

2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with our seasoned fries
More about Buzz Social
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders *$11.99
Served with complimentary fries (no substitutions and choice of dipping sauce. Try it Buffalo Style for .99
More about Stadium View
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$5.99
served w/ranch dressing
Chicken Strip Basket$10.49
served w/fries and cole slaw
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers Kids$5.25
More about Los Magueyes
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KID CHICKEN TENDERS
Breaded fried chicken strips served with pub fries.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Chicken Tenders & Fries image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.99
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.99
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French fries or fruit cup.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Chicken Tenders & Fries image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.99
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French fries or fruit cup.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French Fries or fruit cup.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$13.00
K Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers Kids$5.25
More about Los Magueyes
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Basket$10.49
served w/fries and cole slaw
Chicken Strips$5.99
served w/ranch dressing
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$5.99
served w/ranch dressing
Chicken Strip Basket$10.49
served w/fries and cole slaw
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

