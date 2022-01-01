Chicken tenders in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
2929 Allied St, Green Bay
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$8.99
|Kids Chicken Strip
|$4.99
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
4 Crispy chicken tenders, brew city fries or tots & sweet hickory bbq.
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.99
Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
|Celiac Friendly Chicken Tenders
|$11.98
888 Cheese & Co.
1582 Lineville Road, Suamico
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
3 breaded and fried chicken tenders. Served with BBQ, Ranch, or plain. Side of ranch pub chips and organic juice box.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.99
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French Fries or fruit cup.
Buzz Social
2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with our seasoned fries
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Chicken Tenders *
|$11.99
Served with complimentary fries (no substitutions and choice of dipping sauce. Try it Buffalo Style for .99
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Chicken Strips
|$5.99
served w/ranch dressing
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.49
served w/fries and cole slaw
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Chicken Fingers Kids
|$5.25
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|KID CHICKEN TENDERS
Breaded fried chicken strips served with pub fries.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.99
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.99
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French fries or fruit cup.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.99
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French fries or fruit cup.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French Fries or fruit cup.
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
|K Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.49
served w/fries and cole slaw
|Chicken Strips
|$5.99
served w/ranch dressing
D2 Sports Pub Airport
2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00