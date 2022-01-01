Chile relleno in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Chiles rellenos$16.50
Two green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan-fried. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about El Sarape West
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile relleno (Carta)$7.00
One green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan fried
Chiles rellenos$16.50
Two green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan-fried. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
One Chile Relleno$9.50
One green poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan fried. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about El Sarape Green Bay

