Chile relleno in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chile relleno
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Chiles rellenos
|$16.50
Two green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan-fried. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Chile relleno (Carta)
|$7.00
One green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan fried
|Chiles rellenos
|$16.50
Two green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan-fried. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|One Chile Relleno
|$9.50
One green poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan fried. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas