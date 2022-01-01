Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve chili

Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET CHILI CHEESE CURDS$9.99
Sweet Chili Cheese Curds$9.99
White cheddar cheddar cheese curds tossed in sweet chili sauce. Served with a side of ranch.
BOWL Fire Roasted Chili$5.99
All beef chili made with fire roasted tomatoes, onions, beans and bell pepper trio. Topped with bacon & cheddar jack cheese.
More about Green Bay Distillery
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Bar's Chili
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
El Maguey's Monster Chili Verde Wet Burrito$13.50
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili - Cup *$4.99
Our world famous homemade chili with spaghetti noodles. Served with oyster crackers. Add sour cream, shredded cheese, or Jalapenos for an extra cost
Chili - Bowl *$6.99
Our world famous homemade chili with spaghetti noodles. Served with oyster crackers. Add sour cream, shredded cheese, or Jalapenos for an extra cost
Chili Beer Cheese Dip *$8.99
The View's chili blended with Wisconsin beer cheese and served with fresh tortilla chips!
More about Stadium View
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
14" HOT CHILI TACO - HAND TOSSED$19.99
CUP-CHILI$4.99
BOWL-CHILI$6.99
Green Bay chili served with noodles.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$7.50
Cup of Chili$5.50
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
El Maguey's Monster Chili Verde Wet Burrito$13.50
More about Los Magueyes
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
CUP OF CHILI$5.00
BOWL OF CHILI$6.00
CHILI CON QUESO$9.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport

