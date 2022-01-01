Chili in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chili
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|SWEET CHILI CHEESE CURDS
|$9.99
|Sweet Chili Cheese Curds
|$9.99
White cheddar cheddar cheese curds tossed in sweet chili sauce. Served with a side of ranch.
|BOWL Fire Roasted Chili
|$5.99
All beef chili made with fire roasted tomatoes, onions, beans and bell pepper trio. Topped with bacon & cheddar jack cheese.
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|The Bar's Chili
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|El Maguey's Monster Chili Verde Wet Burrito
|$13.50
Anduzzi's Sports Club
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Chili
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Chili - Cup *
|$4.99
Our world famous homemade chili with spaghetti noodles. Served with oyster crackers. Add sour cream, shredded cheese, or Jalapenos for an extra cost
|Chili - Bowl *
|$6.99
Our world famous homemade chili with spaghetti noodles. Served with oyster crackers. Add sour cream, shredded cheese, or Jalapenos for an extra cost
|Chili Beer Cheese Dip *
|$8.99
The View's chili blended with Wisconsin beer cheese and served with fresh tortilla chips!
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|14" HOT CHILI TACO - HAND TOSSED
|$19.99
|CUP-CHILI
|$4.99
|BOWL-CHILI
|$6.99
Green Bay chili served with noodles.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Chili
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Bowl of Chili
|$7.50
|Cup of Chili
|$5.50
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|El Maguey's Monster Chili Verde Wet Burrito
|$13.50