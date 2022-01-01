Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Chimichangas Dinner$18.00
(3) Shrimp rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Chimichanga$6.25
Served with Rice & Beans or French Fries. With your choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, cheese or beans
Chimichangas Dinner$15.00
(3) Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, pork rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
More about El Sarape West
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chimichanga$13.50
Chimichanga Vegetariana$11.99
Chimichangas$11.99
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Chimichanga$9.50
Snicker Chimichanga$5.50
Fajita Chimichanga$13.50
More about Los Magueyes
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$16.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chimichanga$13.50
Chimichangas$11.99
Snicker Chimichanga$5.50
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga (Carta)$4.00
One flour tortilla deep-fried. Stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans
Shrimp Chimichangas Dinner$18.50
(3) Shrimp rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Chimichanga$6.25
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
More about El Sarape Green Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Blt Wraps

Spinach Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Pretzels

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Enchiladas

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston