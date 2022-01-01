Chimichangas in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chimichangas
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Shrimp Chimichangas Dinner
|$18.00
(3) Shrimp rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Kids Chimichanga
|$6.25
Served with Rice & Beans or French Fries. With your choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, cheese or beans
|Chimichangas Dinner
|$15.00
(3) Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, pork rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$13.50
|Chimichanga Vegetariana
|$11.99
|Chimichangas
|$11.99
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$9.50
|Snicker Chimichanga
|$5.50
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$13.50
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Chimichanga
|$16.00
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$13.50
|Chimichangas
|$11.99
|Snicker Chimichanga
|$5.50
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Chimichanga (Carta)
|$4.00
One flour tortilla deep-fried. Stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans
|Shrimp Chimichangas Dinner
|$18.50
(3) Shrimp rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Kids Chimichanga
|$6.25
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans