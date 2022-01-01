Chipotle chicken in Green Bay
Scott's Subs East Green Bay
810 S. Huron Rd, Greenbay
|#58 CHICKEN CHIPOTLE (HOT)
|$8.69
Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers,
Onion, Provolone Cheese,
Chipotle Mayo
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sandwich *
|$12.99
Crispy or Grilled chicken - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$12.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
