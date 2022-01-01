Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Scott's Subs East Green Bay image

 

Scott's Subs East Green Bay

810 S. Huron Rd, Greenbay

No reviews yet
Takeout
#58 CHICKEN CHIPOTLE (HOT)$8.69
Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers,
Onion, Provolone Cheese,
Chipotle Mayo
More about Scott's Subs East Green Bay
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sandwich *$12.99
Crispy or Grilled chicken - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch
More about Stadium View
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$12.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$11.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$12.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$11.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club

