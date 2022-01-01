Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Grounded Cafe image

 

Grounded Cafe

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
EVERYBODYS FAVORITE!
Delicious buttery vanilla cookie dough loaded with semisweet chocolate chips
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection$8.49
Our freshly baked-to-order cookie dessert is served in an iron skillet, warm and gooey, under a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
