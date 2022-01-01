Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Mangiare

121 North Adams Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
LITTLENECK CLAMS$16.00
Fresh clams in white wine, cherry tomatoes, garlic, herbs, and butter served with grilled bread
More about Mangiare
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Taco Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

Super Burritos

Pies

French Fries

Turkey Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston