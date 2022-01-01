Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln - 606 Lime Kiln Road

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.49
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln - 606 Lime Kiln Road
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$0.99
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Banner pic

 

Grounded Cafe - Downtown Green Bay

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tangy Coleslaw Dream$2.00
Making lunchtime dreams come true with this tangy coleslaw served as a side! This perfect sidekick is made with red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, white vinegar, a pinch of sugar and salt, red pepper flakes, and a dash of cumin.
More about Grounded Cafe - Downtown Green Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Chicken Nuggets

Tamales

Grilled Chicken

Cookies

Veggie Sandwiches

Paninis

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston