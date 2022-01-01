Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants that serve cookies

Grounded Cafe image

 

Grounded Cafe

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
EVERYBODYS FAVORITE!
Delicious buttery vanilla cookie dough loaded with semisweet chocolate chips
More about Grounded Cafe
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection$8.49
Our freshly baked-to-order cookie dessert is served in an iron skillet, warm and gooey, under a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Item pic

 

888 Cheese & Co.

1582 Lineville Road, Suamico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brownie Batter Cookie Dough Pie$7.00
In partnership with the dough shoppe we bring you a warm cookie dough pie served up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce!
More about 888 Cheese & Co.
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
1 Cookie Assorted$0.60
Dozen Cookies Assorted$7.00
3 Cookies Assorted$1.80
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Cookies Assorted$1.80
Dozen Cookies Assorted$7.00
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Cookies$6.00
Dozen Cookies Assorted$7.00
3 Cookies Assorted$1.80
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

